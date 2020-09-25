CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.23 on Monday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

In related news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,975.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 89,933 shares of company stock valued at $392,769 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CorMedix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CorMedix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

