CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.64. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 11,377.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.