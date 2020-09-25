Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $32.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $31.04. 106,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,096. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.