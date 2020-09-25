Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CTVA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

