Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ COST traded down $11.11 on Friday, hitting $335.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

