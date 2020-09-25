Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $347.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $338.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.77.

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.61. The company had a trading volume of 200,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.75. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

