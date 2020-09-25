Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Coupa Software stock opened at $264.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.30. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $989,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total value of $373,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,056 shares of company stock valued at $57,738,179 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

