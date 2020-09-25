CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Shares of CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.46. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 2 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

