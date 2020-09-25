CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.46. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVU. TheStreet cut CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

