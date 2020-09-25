CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.46. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.38.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

