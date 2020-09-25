Crailar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crailar Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Crailar Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Crailar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ)

Crailar Technologies Inc, a development stage company, engages in the technological development and natural sustainable fibers business. It primarily produces natural and proprietary CRAiLAR Flax fibers targeted at the natural yarn and textile industries, as well as the deployment of its CRAiLAR processing technologies in the cellulose pulp and composites industries.

