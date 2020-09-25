Cream Finance Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $80.80 or 0.00757330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $4.24 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00096630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00228817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01457579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

