Cred Price Down 6.1% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Cred has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and Huobi. Cred has a market cap of $14.30 million and $1.67 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00103037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00232541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.01455864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00200625 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.