Credit Suisse Group Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $53.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.