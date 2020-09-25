Credit Suisse Group Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.07.

MLCO opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

