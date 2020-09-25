Credit Suisse Group Lowers MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

