Credit Suisse Group Lowers MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.
About MGM China
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.