Credit Suisse Group Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $47.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,156,000 after purchasing an additional 777,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.