Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for New Gold (TSE:NGD)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGD. CSFB set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NGD opened at C$2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.71.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

