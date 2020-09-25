Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CREO opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.82. Creo Medical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 243 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.76.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Charles Spicer acquired 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.36 ($65,331.71).

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.