Critical Comparison: Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) versus International Game Technology (OTCMKTS:IGT)

Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Littlefield has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of Littlefield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Littlefield and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littlefield N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology -14.86% 0.04% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Littlefield and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 1 6 1 0 2.00

International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $11.39, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Littlefield.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Littlefield and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.48 -$19.02 million $1.08 10.42

Littlefield has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Littlefield on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Littlefield Company Profile

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, online casino table games, slot games, bingo, virtual reality, and player account management systems services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

