Critical Comparison: NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 5.35% 9.13% 6.79% Gibson Energy 2.95% 22.63% 5.73%

0.0% of NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.29%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Gibson Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR $1.70 billion 1.62 $90.66 million N/A N/A Gibson Energy $5.53 billion 0.44 $137.83 million N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR.

Dividends

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc., a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

