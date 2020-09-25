Critical Contrast: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) vs. Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -12.05% -54.88% -3.36% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SeaWorld Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.92%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.15 $89.48 million $1.58 13.01 Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.94 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.75

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaWorld Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

