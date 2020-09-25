Critical Contrast: Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) versus Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRHF)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Point Reinsurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% -3.34% -1.31% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.65 $200.62 million N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.08 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

