Critical Review: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) vs. Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Envista (NYSE:NVST) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Envista’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $4.03 billion 2.35 $262.90 million $2.45 17.66 Envista $2.75 billion 1.38 $217.60 million $1.79 13.30

DENTSPLY SIRONA has higher revenue and earnings than Envista. Envista is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENTSPLY SIRONA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Envista, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 7 7 0 2.50 Envista 0 0 0 0 N/A

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus target price of $49.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Envista.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Envista shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA -1.40% 7.13% 4.13% Envista 0.33% 3.83% 2.14%

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Envista on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. The company also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, it provides dental technology products, including dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialist, and dental laboratories; and dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories. Further, the company offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, medical drills, and other non-medical products. It markets and sells dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Pelton & Crane, Kerr, MetrexTM, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

