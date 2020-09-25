Critical Survey: Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) & Lamb Weston (OTCMKTS:LW)

Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Lamb Weston’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lamb Weston $3.79 billion 2.44 $365.90 million $2.50 25.39

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Lamb Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A Lamb Weston 9.65% 183.08% 9.93%

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centennial Specialty Foods and Lamb Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamb Weston 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lamb Weston has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.62%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Specialty Foods

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

