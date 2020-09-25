Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,200.23

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,200.23 and traded as high as $6,224.00. Croda International shares last traded at $6,212.00, with a volume of 215,322 shares trading hands.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,950 ($64.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.14).

The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,995.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,208.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

