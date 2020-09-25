Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) Insider Purchases A$25,000.00 in Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.02.

Get Crowd Media alerts:

Crowd Media Company Profile

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, and Crowd Media.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crowd Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowd Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.