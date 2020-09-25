Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) Insider Purchases A$25,000.00 in Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.02.
Crowd Media Company Profile
