Crypto Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $211,035.30 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 109.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $211,035.30 and $348.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00448131 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021205 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012188 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009779 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

