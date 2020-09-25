Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.21 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $3,353.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.71 or 0.04769985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.