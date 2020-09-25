CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Hits $5.08 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00010092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $1,345.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.04746732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

