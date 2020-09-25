Cryptonex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00015082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $90.31 million and $1.24 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00233056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.01457118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00200087 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

