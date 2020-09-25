CSFB Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $7.25 Price Target

CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 22.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 120.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 77.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

