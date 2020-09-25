Cube (AUTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, CPDAX and OKEx. During the last week, Cube has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $29,580.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00228153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00092121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.01459997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00203841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

