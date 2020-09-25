Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Curo Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Curo Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Curo Group by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Curo Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,245. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.25.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

