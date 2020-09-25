Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00009038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $60.40 million and $43.38 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.04746732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,333,349,497 coins and its circulating supply is 62,713,534 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

