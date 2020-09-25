CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,099.90.

Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 72,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$10,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$350.00.

Shares of CWC stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. CWC Energy Services Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp will post -0.0104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

