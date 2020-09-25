Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) shares traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 116,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 146,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

