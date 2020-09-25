DAOBet (BET) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $47,176.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,669.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02017468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00666764 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000606 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

