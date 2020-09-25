DAPS Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $180,176.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, SWFT, STEX and Bitbox. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $180,176.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04753370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033926 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bitmart, SWFT, txbit.io and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

