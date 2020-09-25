Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

