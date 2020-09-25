Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.19.

DRI stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $175,634,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

