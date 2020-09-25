Databroker Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,641.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databroker has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

