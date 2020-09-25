Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Summit Insights

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a PE ratio of -4,418.50. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 37,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $3,091,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,796.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,127.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,292,413 shares of company stock valued at $200,778,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $34,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

