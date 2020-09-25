Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.20. Datasea shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get Datasea alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.