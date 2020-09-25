Datawallet Price Hits $0.0008 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. Datawallet has a market cap of $324,002.91 and $17,568.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datawallet has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00095118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00228740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.01473291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00202353 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Exmo, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

