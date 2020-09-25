DECOIN Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $95,985.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000591 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,777,009 coins and its circulating supply is 53,592,655 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

