Denarius Price Reaches $0.12 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Denarius has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $871,732.66 and approximately $30.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,399,283 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

