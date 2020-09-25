Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $18.55 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. During the last week, Dent has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $408,252.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00095118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00228740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.01473291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00202353 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Allbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinBene, BitForex, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, WazirX, Binance, Fatbtc, Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin, Bitbns and Kucoin.

