Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Desire has a market capitalization of $19,849.98 and approximately $8,564.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,742.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.03316938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.02028225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00431466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00865227 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00519279 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

