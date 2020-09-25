Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €18.40 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.36 ($18.07).

DEQ stock opened at €9.67 ($11.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.87. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 52-week high of €27.54 ($32.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $597.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

